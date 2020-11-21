REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: One death in Aberdeen as 887 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Scotland over past 24 hours

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

A further 42 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the north and north-east in the past 24 hours.

The latest Scottish Government figures show there have been 887 new cases across the country since Friday.

There have been 3,496 deaths of people who have tested positive in total.

Of today’s 37 deaths, one new death has been recorded in Aberdeen.

The total number of positive cases in Scotland since the outbreak began is now 87,517, with the new cases representing 5.9% of new tests.

A total of 1,193 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 100 of those are receiving treatment in intensive care.

Track the number of cases in your area

A regional breakdown of the data shows there have been 36 new cases in Grampian confirmed in the past day. The north-east’s case total is now 4,215.

The total of positive cases in the Highlands stands at 1,334 after six new cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours.

No new cases have been registered for the Western Isles, Shetland and Orkney. The total number of cases remains at 75, 73 and 36 respectively.

Covid tier update

© PA

On Tuesday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire will stay in tier 2 of the new lockdown system introduced earlier this month.

The announcement came amid a rise in coronavirus cases and fears the north-east regions would be placed into tier 3.

The Highlands, islands and Moray remain in level 1 and added an increase in numbers allowed to gather for outdoor socialising.

Eight people from three households are now allowed to meet.