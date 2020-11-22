REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: 53 new cases recorded in the north and north-east as Scotland’s total rises by 844

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A further 53 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the north and north-east in the past 24 hours.

The latest Scottish Government figures show there have been 844 new cases across the country since Saturday.

There have been 3,503 deaths of people who have tested positive in total.

Seven new deaths have been recorded of people in the past 24 hours, noting that register offices are now generally closed at weekends.

The total number of positive cases in Scotland since the outbreak began is now 88,361, with the new cases representing 5.4% of new tests.

A total of 1,170 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 95 of those are receiving treatment in intensive care.

A regional breakdown of the data shows there have been 48 new cases in Grampian confirmed in the past day. The north-east’s case total is now 4,263.

The total of positive cases in the Highlands stands at 1,339 after five new cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours.

No new cases have been registered for the Western Isles, Shetland and Orkney. The total number of cases remains at 75, 73 and 36 respectively.