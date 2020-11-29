Coronavirus: 59 new cases in north and north-east as Scotland’s total rises by 746

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A further 59 people across the north and north-east have tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

According to today’s update from the Scottish Government, NHS Grampian’s total of positive cases has risen by 47 to 4,721.

There are 55 Covid-19 patients in hospitals in the north-east and Moray, and five people in intensive care.

NHS Highland has recorded 12 confirmed cases since Saturday, taking the region’s total to 1,422 and there have been no new cases in the islands.

Since March there has been 37 positive cases on Orkney, 75 on Shetland and 78 in the Western Isles.

The latest figures from the Scottish Government also show the total number of confirmed positive cases has risen by 746 to 94,689 in the past 24 hours.

A further two people have died after contracting the virus. Scotland’s death toll is now 3,722.

A total of 1,049 people were in hospital as of yesterday with a recently-confirmed case of Covid-19 – and 76 of those are in intensive care.

Since the start of the outbreak, 1,176,973 people in Scotland have been tested at least once. Of these people, 94,689 have tested positive and 1,082,284 were confirmed negative.

