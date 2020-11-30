Saturday, December 5th 2020 Show Links
News / Politics / Scottish politics

Coronavirus regional breakdown: 41 new cases in north and north-east as Scotland’s total rises by 369

by David Walker
November 30, 2020, 2:35 pm
© DC ThomsonPost Thumbnail

A further 41 people across the north and north-east have tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

NHS Grampian’s total number of positive cases has risen by 37 to 4,758.

According to the Scottish Government’s latest data, there are 54 patients in hospitals in the north-east with Covid-19, with six of them in ICU.

NHS Highland has recorded four confirmed cases since Saturday, taking the region’s total to 1,426 and there have been no new cases in the islands.

Since March there has been 37 positive cases on Orkney, 75 on Shetland and 78 in the Western Isles.

Track the coronavirus cases in your area

Coronavirus in Scotland – track the spread in these charts and maps

The latest figures from the Scottish Government also show the total number of confirmed positive cases has risen by 369 to 95,058 in the past 24 hours.

However, the number of cases has been affected by a data processing issue.

A further three people have died after contracting the virus. Scotland’s death toll is now 3,725.

A total of 1,041 people were in hospital as of yesterday with a recently-confirmed case of Covid-19 – and 75 of those are in intensive care.

Since the start of the outbreak, 1,179,704 people in Scotland have been tested at least once. Of these people, 95,058 have tested positive and 1,084,646 were confirmed negative.

More coronavirus news

Lonely this Christmas? Not with warm-hearted readers behind our festive friendship campaign

 

Nicola Sturgeon to announce £100 grant for low income families in time for Christmas

Asymptomatic Covid-19 tests to be carried out ‘much more routinely’ in new year

 

Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal