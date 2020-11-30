Joanna Cherry calls on Nicola Sturgeon to ‘call out abuse’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A row at the heart of the SNP risked collapsing into a chasm just hours before the final day of the party’s conference as Joanna Cherry publicly pleaded with Nicola Sturgeon to call out out a “campaign of abuse, smears and violent intimidation” against her.

Ms Cherry, one of the party’s most senior figures at Westminster, said she had repeatedly made attempts to raise concerns internally “to no avail” and claimed figures close to fellow SNP MP Alyn Smith were involved.

The Edinburgh South West MP launched an extraordinary series of social media posts on Monday morning in which she called on Nicola Sturgeon directly “to do something or at the very least acknowledge the problem I face”.

Unfortunately this problem started close to home & continues led by a number of actors some of whom are @theSNP members & close to Mr Smith. Despite my complaints indeed pleas for help nothing has been done to address this issue — Joanna Cherry QC (@joannaccherry) November 30, 2020

Ms Cherry, who has been a central figure in a long-running, fiery debate in the party over trans rights, said she has frequently been sent a “violent image” of a cartoon figure pointing a gun with the message to shut up.

She said: “Unfortunately this problem started close to home and continues led by a number of actors, some of whom are SNP members and close to Mr Smith. Despite my complaints, indeed pleas for help, nothing has been done to address this issue.”

‘Campaign of intimidation’

Ms Cherry added: “At the weekend, a number of SNP parliamentarians, councillors and employees joined with other parties to sign a letter defaming me.

“It has since been altered but only under threat of legal action. One of the signatories works for the first minister.

“Last year as part of this campaign of intimidation I received what Police Scotland and the Met considered a credible death threat and required police protection. As you can imagine this takes quite a toll on me, my girlfriend, my family and my staff.

To those who say Joanna don’t do this in the public domain I say I have repeatedly raised this with @theSNP to no avail & everyone even a middle aged lesbian has the right to defend their good name & their personal safety. Thank you — Joanna Cherry QC (@joannaccherry) November 30, 2020

“When is someone in the leadership of my party going to call out the campaign of abuse, smears and violent intimidation against me? I am pleading with our leader Nicola Sturgeon to do something or at the very least acknowledge the problem I face.”

Much of the abuse received by Ms Cherry appears to stem from her opposition to the Scottish Government’s proposed changes to the Gender Recognition Act, which would allow transgender people to self-declare their gender identity.

We chuck grenades at each other rather than try to listen.” Nicola Sturgeon

Ms Cherry’s comments on social media follow a blistering attack on the party leadership ahead of its conference this weekend, as she warned the SNP is becoming like “the cult” of Nicola Sturgeon.

The outspoken MP accused the SNP of having an “unhealthy” tendency to shut down debate – including on changes to the controversial Gender bill – and warned it was damaging to “put all your faith on one person”.

Ms Cherry, who is regarded by some as a future leader of the party, told the Times she was frozen out of a meeting of the party’s national executive to discuss her bid to become an MSP by Ms Sturgeon – something the first minister’s spokesman has denied.

‘I don’t know what she’s talking about’

Asked for her response to Ms Cherry’s comments during an appearance on BBC Good Morning Scotland on Monday, Ms Sturgeon said: “I don’t know what she’s talking about.

“I’ve not seen the tweets. I condemn abuse anybody gets, whoever they are and on whatever issue. I get more than my fair share of abuse, as somebody in my position is always going to get.

“I’m a believer in putting forward arguments and having a civilised debate. I condemn abuse, whether it’s to Joanna Cherry, anybody else in my party, or even my political opponents.

“I think one of the real problems with the tone and tenor of our political debate right now is that it is too often polarised, where we chuck grenades at each other rather than try to listen and understand each other’s position.”

‘Division’ in SNP

But Labour MSP Jackie Baillie said Ms Cherry’s comments “reveal the extent of the division in the SNP”.

“It is clear that Nicola Sturgeon, aided by her husband, Peter Murrell, wants to run her party like a personal fiefdom,” she said.

“The SNP is now convulsed by civil war, and the first minister is having to resort to empty platitudes about independence, which she doesn’t believe, to quell the dissent in her own ranks.

“We have all witnessed how the SNP treats parliament and the wishes of the Scottish people with contempt. It’s now all too clear that they treat any colleagues who stray from the party line with equal disdain.”

Mr Smith was approached for comment.