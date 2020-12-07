Coronavirus: 72 new cases in the north and north-east as Scotland’s total rises by 677

A further 72 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the north and north-east in the past 24 hours.
Since the pandemic began, 5,125 people have tested positive in Scotland.
The update from the Scottish Government also shows there are 974 people in hospitals after testing positive for the virus, and 59 in intensive care.
In the Highlands, seven people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 since Sunday. There have now been 1,584 positive test results since March.
In the north-east and Moray, 65 more people have tested positive for Covid-19, with 60 patients currently in hospital – an increase of two from yesterday.
There have been no new cases confirmed in the islands in the past 24 hours.
Across Scotland there have been 677 new cases of Covid-19 reported.
One new death of a person who tested positive for coronavirus has also been recorded.
Since the start of the outbreak, a total of 1,225,694 people in Scotland have been tested at least once. Of these people, 100,783 have tested positive and 1,124,911 were confirmed negative.
