Coronavirus: Nine deaths in the north-east as cases across Scotland rise by 897

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

Nine people from the north-east have died and nearly 100 more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

The latest Scottish Government figures show there have been six deaths in Aberdeenshire and three deaths in Aberdeen recorded in the past day.

A further 97 cases were also confirmed in the region in the same period, with another 13 in the Highlands.

In total, there have been 897 new cases across the country and 39 deaths since Tuesday.

There have been 3,989 deaths of people who have tested positive in total.

The total number of positive cases in Scotland since the outbreak began is now 102,372, with the new cases representing 4.6% of new tests.

A total of 1,193 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 100 of those are receiving treatment in intensive care.

The update from the Scottish Government also shows there are 974 people in hospitals after testing positive for the virus, and 59 in intensive care.

Of these patients, 60 are in NHS Grampian – with five in intensive care. The health board has recorded 97 new positive cases.

This brings the north-east’s total to 5,330.

In the Highlands, 13 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 since Tuesday. There have now been 1,602 positive test results since March.

There have been no new cases confirmed in the islands in the past 24 hours.

Since the start of the outbreak, a total of 1,239,579 people in Scotland have been tested at least once. Of these people, 1,137,207 were confirmed negative.

More coronavirus stories