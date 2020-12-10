Coronavirus: Four more deaths in the north-east as cases across Scotland rise by 933

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Four people from the north and north-east have died and nearly 80 have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

The latest Scottish Government figures show there have been four deaths in Aberdeenshire in the past day.

A further 63 cases were also confirmed in the north-east in the same period, with another 11 in the Highlands.

In total, there have been 933 new cases across the country and 50 deaths reported since Wednesday.

There have been 4,039 deaths of people who have tested positive in total.

The total number of positive cases in Scotland since the outbreak began is now 103,305, with the new cases representing 4.7% of new tests.

A total of 984 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 52 of those are receiving treatment in intensive care.

Of these patients, 61 are in NHS Grampian – with five in intensive care and the north-east’s total of positive cases is 5,393.

In the Highlands, 11 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 since Wednesday. There have now been 1,613 positive test results since March.

There are four new cases for the Western Isles, which brings its total to 86.

There have been no positive results confirmed for Shetland and Orkney in the past 24 hours.

Since the start of the outbreak, a total of 1,245,059 people in Scotland have been tested at least once. Of these people, 1,141,754 were confirmed negative.

