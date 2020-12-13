Coronavirus: 97 new positive cases confirmed in north and north-east

There have been 97 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the north and north-east, according to the latest figures from the Scottish Government.
In the past 24 hours, there have been no recorded deaths in the region.
The breakdown for council areas shows a further 37 cases in people who live in Aberdeen and 33 cases of those from Aberdeenshire.
In the NHS Highland area, 17 new cases have brought the total number up to 1,657.
No new positive tests have been reported in the Western Isles, Shetland or Orkney.
Across Scotland, there were two new deaths and 800 new cases
Of all the new tests that were taken, 4.1% were positive.
This number is below the 5% mark which the Scottish Government says determines whether the spread is under control in the country.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 106,170 people across Scotland have now tested positive for the coronavirus.
- Care home residents across Scotland are set to start receiving Covid vaccines from tomorrow.
- Behaviour during the festive period will have a “big impact” on how long it takes for life to return to normal, the lead researcher behind the Oxford jab has warned.
- Conspiracy theories discouraging people from getting a coronavirus vaccine have been seen or heard by more than a third of people in the UK, a new study suggests.
