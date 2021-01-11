Covid vaccination programme in Scotland increases from today as Oxford vaccine becomes more widely available

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

The Covid vaccination programme has ramped up in Scotland today, with the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine becoming more widely available.

More than 1,100 locations will have the new jab available today, an increase from last week.

It had already been administered in the Tayside, Lothian, Orkney and Highlands health board areas but will now be used across the country.

New daily figures for vaccinations will also be released, following calls from Moray MP Douglas Ross.

Scotland has been given more than 500,000 doses to use this month.

People aged 80 or older will be among the first people to get the Oxford vaccination.

The Pfizer vaccine is already being used across the country, while the UK will be getting Moderna jabs in the spring.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said the coronavirus vaccination programme is the largest to ever be delivered in Scotland.

She added: “We have over 1,100 vaccination sites, including over 750 GP practices with a growing core of over 3,000 trained vaccinators to deliver the vaccine.

“As ever, we are dependent on the vaccine supply and we continue to explore all possible options to speed up the delivery of all vaccines and bring forward timescales where possible.”

More than 110,000 Scots have already received the jab, with this number expected to increase massively over the next few weeks.

However, strict Covid restrictions remain in place across mainland Scotland due to rising cases and worries about the new highly transmittable strain of the disease.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will be giving her daily briefing at 12.20pm, where she will be updating the country on the latest coronavirus figures.

It is rumoured that extra restrictions could be put in place, including closures of takeaway and click and collect services.