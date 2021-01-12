Where and when can I watch Nicola Sturgeon’s Covid update as tougher restrictions are discussed?

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Nicola Sturgeon will update the country today on the latest Covid figures and, potentially, new restrictions.

Her cabinet is due to meet today to discuss if tighter restrictions are required to help curb the spread of the virus.

Click and collect services from the likes of Next and B&Q could be under threat, with the Scottish Government aiming to stop people from leaving their house unless for essential purposes or exercise.

They are also considering stricter rules for takeaways, with drive-through restaurants like McDonalds and Burger King facing more restrictions.

Speaking yesterday, Ms Sturgeon said: “I’m not trying to shy away from saying, because I said it last week, the kind of issues we will be looking at.

“Do we have to tighten up to reduce the number of people that are moving around any further? And I talked last week about reducing perhaps click and collect to essential retail only to maybe looking at putting further restrictions on takeaway.

“We’ve not reached decisions on these things yet, but these are the kinds of things we’ll be considering at our meeting tomorrow and then I’ll set out any decisions that we reach in the normal way.”

The first minister is expected to set out any possible changes during her briefing today, which will be broadcast live on BBC Scotland at 12.15pm.

You can also follow along with proceedings on our live blog.

Ms Sturgeon warned yesterday that the number of patients in hospitals in Scotland had risen above the peak from last April.

She told the Scottish Government briefing that 1,664 people are in hospital confirmed to have the virus.

Of these patients, 126 are in intensive care, an increase of three.

The number of people in hospital with coronavirus has increased steadily in recent days.