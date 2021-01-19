REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: 120 new coronavirus cases across the north and north-east as Scottish death toll rises by 71

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

More than 100 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported across the north and north-east in the past 24 hours.

The latest Scottish Government update showed that a further 71 deaths have been recorded from patients who tested positive for the virus in the past 28 days.

A total of 1,165 new cases have been recorded across Scotland, 11.1% of all tests carried out.

Grampian has 86 new cases, there are 22 in the Highlands, five in the Western Isles, five in Shetland and two in Orkney.

There are currently 150 people in intensive care – an increase of four – with the virus across Scotland and 1,989 in hospital in total.

The death toll in Scotland – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – is now 5,376.

About 20,000 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number to 284,582, up from 264,991 on Monday.

Figures showed that 3,886 people have also been given the second dose of a vaccination.

18,000 vaccines delivered to the Highlands despite ‘some delays’

Highland health chiefs hope to complete the first wave of coronavirus vaccinations in the next 18 days – despite “some delays” in rural areas.

© DCT Media

Dr Tim Allison, director of public health at NHS Highland, said 18,000 vaccines had already been delivered in the region, including to one third of over-80s and most care home staff and residents.

He told MSPs this morning there had been “variable” progress with the roll out but that he expects everyone in the top-priority group to have been immunised by February 5 or 6.

Private hospitals to help treat NHS patients during pandemic

Five private hospitals are to perform urgent operations and cancer treatments for the NHS to help the service maintain patient care during the coronavirus crisis.

The Scottish Government confirmed that the independent hospitals would be carrying out elective care from this week, to ensure patients with an urgent need can still be treated.

Urgent care and cancer treatment, including breast surgery, will now be carried out at the Albyn Hospital in Aberdeen, the Kings Park Hospital in Stirling, the Nuffield and Ross Hall hospitals in Glasgow and the Spire Hospital in Edinburgh.