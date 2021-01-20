‘Confusion and bruising’: How SNP ministers blocked Westminster control of coronavirus communications

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

Emails have revealed how Scottish Government ministers intervened in the early weeks of the pandemic to ensure Westminster did not take control of coronavirus communications.

The memos, released under freedom of information laws, show that Holyrood health officials reported “confusion and bruising” following a misunderstanding over who should be in charge of public relations when the first Covid-19 cases were confirmed in Scotland.

SNP ministers appeared to react badly when informed a year ago that an NHS Scotland department had announced that media inquiries should be redirected to the UK Government’s department of health and social care (DHSC), as it was to be “leading on communications on behalf of the UK”.