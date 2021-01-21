Friday, January 22nd 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / Scottish politics

Anas Sarwar: ‘I’ve changed, now so can Scottish Labour’

by Calum Ross
January 21, 2021, 12:01 am
Anas Sarwar has plenty to ponder as he attempts to plot a new path and purpose for the once-proud Scottish Labour Party, while juggling home-schooling with a leadership contest and his duties as an MSP.

But amid it all, the 37-year-old’s thoughts turn unexpectedly to Joanna’s nightclub in Elgin, as he allows himself a moment to reminisce about his memories of Moray.

“My uncle had a carry-out just opposite Joanna’s. I’m not sure if Joanna’s is still there? With the sticky floor?” he asked, during an interview with this newspaper.

“I remember one summer, the deal for me spending all my summer holidays in Lossiemouth and Elgin, and being allowed to stay with my uncles, was, in exchange for free digs for the six weeks, I had to work in the carry out five nights a week.

