Scottish Government launches ‘roll up your sleeves’ campaign

Deputy First Minister John Swinney announced the start of a campaign to encourage people to get the vaccine when they’re contacted to do so.

The Scottish Government’s “roll up your sleeves” campaign emphasises the importance and safety of the coronavirus vaccine, while explaining the details of the priority list.

It will run until the end of March, with messages appearing on TV, radio, press and online channels as well as on billboards.

The jabs will eventually be offered to 4.5 million people in Scotland.

Mr Swinney said during today’s briefing that the government “remains on track to give the first dose of the vaccine” to people who are over 70 by mid-February.

The campaign aims to dispel misinformation which could encourage people to avoid it.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said earlier: “Vaccination offers us greater protection against Covid-19 and it offers us hope that this year will be a brighter one.

“It is another vital tool in our work to suppress the virus, but other measures including testing and lockdown restrictions remain absolutely essential to suppress Covid to the lowest possible level in Scotland.

“These three critical actions will help us protect the NHS and save lives, towards a brighter year ahead.

“However, we don’t yet know how well vaccination stops people transmitting the virus to others – which is why it’s essential people protect the progress we’ve made and continue to follow the restrictions currently in place, whether they have been vaccinated or not, while vaccine delivery is rolled out across the country.”

More than five million doses given in the UK

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock told MPs more than five million doses of coronavirus vaccines have been given to 4.6 million people.

He added that there are 200 vaccinations every minute, and among them was the 79-year-old mother of England’s deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam.

Professor Jonathan Van-Tam has previously spoken about encouraging his mother Elizabeth Van-Tam to be ready to receive the vaccine when she got the call.

She had her vaccination today at a GP surgery in Whittlesey and said she was “happy” to get her jab.

She added: “While I’ve had lots of reminders from Jonathan, I needed no encouragement when I received my phone call.

“The jab didn’t hurt at all and the NHS staff were excellent.

“I would encourage everyone to take up the offer when it comes.”

£1 million cash boost for childminders

Mr Swinney also announced more support for childminders – many of whom have been seen their businesses suffer as a result of coronavirus restrictions.

He said up to £1million of support is being made available, with childminders able to apply for grants of up to £1,000 each.

He added: “Childminders play a hugely important role and the work they do is valued and appreciated by families across the country.

“This new fund will provide them with some of the support they need in order to continue to carry out that role.

“That is something that will be increasingly important as we emerge from lockdown and as more parents return to work.”