REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: 126 new Covid cases in Grampian as Highland total rises by 34

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

More than 160 people have tested positive for coronavirus across the north and north-east in the past 24 hours.

Today’s update from the Scottish Government shows 126 new cases have been recorded by NHS Grampian since Saturday. There have now been 11,950 positive results in the north-east and Moray since the pandemic began.

NHS Highland’s case total rose by 34 cases in the same period, taking the region’s total to 3,709.

There was also one case recorded in the Western Isles, which has now had 169 cases and no new cases on Orkney or Shetland.

Their totals remain at 56 and 208 respectively.

Hospital admissions have decreased since Saturday in the Highlands and Grampian areas. There are now 107 Covid patients in hospital in the north-east and Moray – a decrease of four in the past 24 hours – and 36 in the north – down three.

The data also shows there are 11 people in intensive care in Grampian and six in the NHS Highland area.

Coronavirus in Scotland

Across the whole of Scotland, 1,195 new cases of the virus have been reported since Saturday.

There were 19,339 new tests in the same period – with 7.4% of these returning positive results.

One Covid-related death was also reported in the past 24 hours, although numbers are usually lower at the weekend with register offices generally closed.

A total of 2,011 people in hospital having been recently diagnosed with coronavirus – and of those, 157 are in intensive care.

1,532,278 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus The total confirmed as positive has risen by 1,195 to 172,201 Sadly 1 more patient who tested positive has died (5,705 in total) Latest update➡️ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQux

Health advice➡️ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/mTuk6mpRWb — Scottish Government (@scotgov) January 24, 2021

The Scottish Government also gave an update on vaccine figures. 404,038 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 5,383 have received their second dose.

Since the start of the outbreak in March, 1,532,278 people in Scotland have been tested at least once. Of these people, 172,201 have tested positive and 1,360,077 were confirmed negative.