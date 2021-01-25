Covid appointments being posted to Scots

Something went wrong - please try again later.

From today Scots will begin to receive letters containing coronavirus vaccination appointments in white envelopes.

It is the latest step in Scotland’s vaccination roll-out plan as those aged 70 to 79 start receiving information on when they can get their Covid jab.

Letters are due to be sent out in Fife, Forth Valley, Ayrshire and Arran, Lanarkshire, Greater Glasgow and Clyde, and Lothian as part of a new booking system.

It was hoped the first batch of letters would be sent in blue envelopes however white ones with a window and a black NHS logo on the right hand side will be used following a supply issue.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “The blue envelopes we hoped to use were not ready in time for the first tranche of vaccine appointment invitations so distinctive NHS branded white envelopes are being used as a temporary measure.

“The absolute priority remains the rollout of vaccinations and this temporary change to the envelope colour has absolutely no impact to our timetable.

“We continue to strongly urge everyone in the 70-79 age group to check all their post in the coming weeks and take up the offer of the vaccine when it is received.

“Patients may receive a phone call invitation from their local health board as part of the appointment process and all patients aged 75-79 in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde will be invited via phone. ”

Transplant patients to be prioritised

Patients awaiting transplant operations are to be granted priority status in the roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine, government officials have confirmed.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman raised the matter of prioritising patients with the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) following a call to action by Highland MSP Edward Mountain.

The conservative MSP raised the issue during constituency questions with the First Minister last week after receiving a number of requests by concerned constituents.

New cases

A total of 1,195 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Scotland yesterday, with the test positivity rate at 7.4%.

One further death of a person who had tested positive was reported, though low numbers are expected at weekends due to register offices being closed.

The total number of deaths under the daily measurement stands at 5,705.

The Scottish Government said 404,038 people have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, up by 23,371 from the previous day.

A total of 5,383 people have had their second dose.

There were 2,011 people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 with 157 in intensive care.

