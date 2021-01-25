REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: The Western Isles only health board to have no new cases as 62 positive results recorded across the north and north-east

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Western Isles was the only health board across Scotland not to record any new Covid cases in the past 24 hours.

62 people have tested positive for coronavirus across the north and north-east according to the latest Scottish Government figures.

They show 46 new cases have been recorded by NHS Grampian since Saturday.

That means there have now been 11,996 positive results in the north-east and Moray since the pandemic began.

NHS Highland’s total rose by 14 cases in the same period, taking the region’s total to 3,723.

There was one new case recorded on both Orkney and Shetland, with their totals now 57 and 209 respectively.

No new cases were recorded on the Western Isles, meaning their total remains at 169.

Hospital admissions decreased since Sunday in Grampian, with 106 Covid patients now in hospital, a decrease of one.

NHS Highland’s total remained at 36.

The data also shows there are 9 people in intensive care in Grampian and six in the NHS Highland area.

Coronavirus in Scotland

Across the whole of Scotland, 752 new cases of the virus have been reported since Saturday.

That is a decrease of more than 400 on Sunday’s total of 1,195.

There were 10,326 new tests in the same period – with 8.6% of these returning positive results.

Four Covid-related deaths were also reported in the past 24 hours, although numbers are usually lower at the weekend with register offices generally closed.

The number of people in hospital with Covid has increased by 5, with 2,016 patients now in hospital.

157 of them are in intensive care.

1,535,986 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus The total confirmed as positive has risen by 752 to 172,953 Sadly 4 more patients who tested positive have died (5,709 in total) Latest update ➡ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQux

Health advice ➡ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/32nItmKQer — Scottish Government (@scotgov) January 25, 2021

The Scottish Government also gave an update on vaccine figures.

415,402 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 5,538 have received their second dose.

Since the start of the outbreak in March, 1,535,986 people in Scotland have been tested at least once.

Of these people, 172,953 have tested positive and 1,363,033 were confirmed negative.