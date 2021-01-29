Something went wrong - please try again later.

More than 500,000 people in Scotland have now received their first dose of the Covid vaccine.

In the latest figures announced by the Scottish Government, 515,855 residents have been given the first dose.

Across Grampian, 64 Covid cases were registered in the past 24 hours, while 43 were recorded in the Highlands.

Six new cases were registered in the Western Isles, where the new coronavirus variant has been found.

Four deaths were recorded in the Highlands, two in Aberdeen and one in Moray over the past 24 hours.

Scotland death toll has increased by 70, meaning the total number is now 6,040.

NHS Grampian’s total number of cases is now 12,325, while NHS Highland’s is 3,886.

There have now been 186 cases on the Western Isles

No new cases were recorded on Orkney or Shetland, with their totals remaining at 61 and 210 respectively.

Nationally, 1,155 new cases have been recorded, which is 5.8% of all tests.

Across Scotland, there are 144 people in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid and 1,958 in hospital.

The number of patients in hospitals has decreased by 25 over the last 24 hours.

Vaccines

The Scottish Government announced two days of vaccines figures after yesterday’s were affected by an IT glitch.

515,855 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 7,095 have received the second dose

Since the start of the outbreak in March, 1,557,804 people in Scotland have been tested at least once.

Of these people, 177,688 have tested positive and 1,380,116 were confirmed negative.

A new vaccine that was tested in Grampian has been found to have up to 89% protection against Covid.

The results of the Novavax testing has been welcomed by leaders across the UK.