Coronavirus: 14 new cases in Moray as Highland total rises by 40

More than 100 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus across the north and north-east in the past 24 hours.

Today’s update from the Scottish Government shows NHS Grampian has confirmed 63 new cases since Friday. The total of positive cases for the north-east and Moray is now 12,388.

There have been 19 cases in Aberdeen, 30 in Aberdeenshire and 14 in Moray.

There are 90 Covid patients in hospital – a decrease of 11 in the past day – and nine people are receiving intensive care treatment.

The data also shows a further three people from Aberdeen who tested positive for the virus have died and four in Aberdeenshire. No Covid-related deaths have been registered in Moray.

In the Highlands, 40 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the past day. The north’s total is now 3,926.

There have also been four Covid-related deaths registered in the Highland Council area.

It was reported this week a number of residents at care homes in the north have died following Covid outbreaks.

The Crown Office revealed that they were investigating 10 deaths at Castle Gardens and six at Kintyre House.

This is in addition to the three deaths previously confirmed at Fodderty care home in Dingwall.

No new cases in the Western Isles after level 4 restrictions imposed

In the islands, only Orkney has recorded a case in the past 24 hours. One person has tested positive, taking the island’s total to 62 since March.

Shetland and the Western Isles’ totals remain at 210 and 186 respectively.

On Friday, the Scottish Government confirmed that the Western Isles would be moved up to Level 4 of coronavirus restrictions.

Hospitals on the island are almost at full capacity following a number of outbreaks including one at the Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway.

Coronavirus in Scotland

Across Scotland, there has been 994 new cases of Covid-19 reported and 60 new deaths registered of people who tested positive for the virus.

Scotland’s death toll is now 6,100.

There are 1,952 people in Scottish hospitals with a recently confirmed Covid dianosis and 142 in intensive care.

The Scottish Government update also shows 543, 370 people have now received the first dose of the Covid vaccine and 7,638 have received their second.