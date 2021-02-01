Regional Breakdown: 62 Covid cases registered across the north and north-east as national total increases by 848

Something went wrong - please try again later.

More than 60 new Covid cases have been recorded across the north and north-east in the past 24 hours.

Grampian’s total increased by 45, the Highlands registered 16 while the Western Isles rose by one.

The latest Scottish Government update revealed that 848 more cases had been recorded in Scotland.

62 of these were in the north and north-east.

NHS Grampian’s total since the pandemic began is now 12,471.

In the Highlands, there have been 3,976 cases in total.

The Western Isles has now recorded 189 cases, with the region being moved into Level 4 of Covid restrictions on Friday.

No new cases were registered on Orkney or Shetland, with their totals remaining at 62 and 210 respectively.

Hospital admissions

There are 86 patients in hospitals across Grampian, an increase of one from Sunday, with eight people in intensive care.

In the Highlands, there are 33 people who have been recently diagnosed with Covid in hospital, with six of them in intensive care, a decrease of three on yesterday.

Coronavirus in Scotland

The latest Scottish Government figures showed that 10,511 new tests were carried out, with 9.5% of those positive.

Six Covid-related deaths were recorded, although this number is lower on Mondays due to registration offices being closed over the weekend.

There are 1,958 Covid patients in hospital and 143 in intensive care.

Covid vaccine in Scotland

The latest vaccine update from the Scottish Government shows 575,897 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 7,849 have received the second dose.