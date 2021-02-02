Regional Breakdown: 63 Covid cases registered across the north and north-east as national total increases by 758

Something went wrong - please try again later.

More than 60 new Covid cases have been recorded across the north and north-east in the past 24 hours.

Grampian’s total increased by 45, the same rise as yesterday, the Highlands registered 11 while the Western Isles rose by seven.

The latest Scottish Government update revealed that 758 more cases had been recorded in Scotland.

NHS Grampian’s total since the pandemic began is now 12,516.

In the Highlands, there have been 3,987 cases in total.

The Western Isles has now recorded 196 cases, with the region being moved into Level 4 of Covid restrictions last week.

No new cases were registered on Orkney or Shetland, with their totals remaining at 62 and 210 respectively.

Coronavirus in Scotland

The latest Scottish Government figures showed that 12,731 new tests were carried out, with 7.4% of those positive.

There are 1,939 Covid patients – a drop of 19 from yesterday – in hospital and 143 in intensive care, the same number recorded yesterday.

Covid vaccine in Scotland

The latest vaccine update from the Scottish Government shows 610,778 have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination – a rise of 34, 881 from yesterday – and 8,345 7,849 have received the second dose, 496 more than yesterday.