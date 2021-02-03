Thursday, February 4th 2021 Show Links
‘An abuse of power’: MSPs reject call to investigate Trump’s Scottish golf courses

MSPs have rejected calls for the Scottish Government to investigate Donald Trump's business interests in Scotland.
by Adele Merson
February 3, 2021, 7:10 pm Updated: February 3, 2021, 9:41 pm
© PRESS AND JOURNALDonald Trump visits the Menie estate.
The Scottish Greens brought forward a motion calling for an investigation into the Trump Organisation’s golf courses via an unexplained wealth order (UWO).

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf told MSPs the move would be an “abuse of power fundamentally undermining our entire justice system”.

He added it would be for the Civil Recovery Unit (CIU) – a branch of the Crown Office – to independently undertake the investigatory role associated with civil recovery in Scotland, on behalf of Scottish ministers.

However, Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie said the move was “not a proposal for prosecution” but “simply about asking a court to seek answers to reasonable questions”.

