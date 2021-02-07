Regional breakdown: More than 60 Covid cases in the north and north-east in past 24 hours

Something went wrong - please try again later.

More than 60 people have tested positive for coronavirus across the north and north-east in the past 24 hours.

The latest data from the Scottish Government shows NHS Grampian has recorded a further 44 cases, taking its total of positive tests to 12,778.

There are 66 Covid patients in hospitals in the north-east and Moray, and six are in intensive care.

In the Highlands, 15 people have tested positive for coronavirus since Saturday. The north’s total since the beginning of the pandemic is now 4,163.

There are 31 people in hospital with a recently confirmed case of Covid and seven patients in intensive care.

In the islands, there have been two new cases confirmed in the Western Isles and one on Shetland. There have been no new cases on Orkney in the past day.

There are currently 10 Covid patients in the Western Isles hospitals and less than five in intensive care.

Covid in Scotland

Today’s update from the Scottish Government shows a further 584 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the past 24 hours.

There have also been seven deaths linked to the virus registered in the same time period.

A total of 9,479 new tests for coronavirus were under taken since Saturday – 6.9% of these were positive.

There are currently 1,710 in hospital having recently been diagnosed with the virus and 108 of them are in intensive care.

Since the start of the pandemic:

1,597,758 people in Scotland have been tested at least once for the virus.

Of these people: 185,792 have tested positive and 1,411,966 were confirmed negative.

6,438 people have died who have tested positive.

8,347 deaths have been registered in Scotland where the virus was mentioned on the death certificate up to January 31.



Covid vaccine in Scotland

The latest data also shows 839,266 people in Scotland have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 10,582 have received their second dose.