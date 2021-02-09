Regional breakdown: Three new Covid cases in Western Isles as Highland total rises by 32

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

NHS Western Isles has recorded three new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.

The latest data from the Scottish Government shows the island has had 222 positive results since the pandemic began.

Last month the Western isles was placed into level four lockdown restrictions following a rise in cases and fears over hospitals almost reaching capacity.

The figures show there are currently 10 Covid patients in the islands’ hospitals and less than five receiving intensive care treatment.

Shetland has confirmed one new case since Monday and none on Orkney. Their totals are 212 and 63 respectively.

Further 32 cases in the Highlands

© DCT Media

On the mainland, NHS Highland has recorded 32 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the region’s total to 12,863.

There are 32 Covid patients in hospital and of those, 10 are in intensive care units.

In the Grampian area, 34 people have tested positive for coronavirus since Monday and 66 Covid patients are in hospital. Seven patients are in intensive care.

Across the whole of Scotland, there has been a further 822 new cases of Covid-19 reported.

There were 13,184 new tests for the virus carried out that reported results – 7.2% of these were positive.

A further 58 deaths of people who tested positive for the virus have been registered. Scotland’s death toll is now 6,501.

In hospitals across the country, there are 1,618 Covid patients and 112 in intensive care.

Covid vaccine in Scotland

At her daily briefing today, Nicola Sturgeon announced as of 8.30am, 928,122 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 12,257 have received their second dose.

The First Minister said Scotland remains on track to vaccinate everyone over 50 and those with underlying conditions by the start of May.

But she said coronavirus vaccine supplies are expected to “dip” later this month as a balance needs to be struck between first and second doses.