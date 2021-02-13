Regional Breakdown: 57 new Covid cases in north-east as Scotland’s positivity rate dips below 5%

Something went wrong - please try again later.

There have been 57 new cases of Covid reported in the north-east in the past 24 hours, according to the latest Scottish Government statistics.

No new deaths were recorded anywhere in the north or north-east.

The number of people with coronavirus being treated in NHS Grampian hospitals has continued its downward trend, falling to 51 – the lowest so far this year.

Of those patients, six are being treated in intensive care.

There are 36 coronavirus patients in NHS Highlands hospitals, with nine in intensive care, and eight patients overall in the Western Isles.

In the Highlands, 28 new cases of Covid were reported, while there was one each in the Western Isles and Orkney and none in Shetland.

In Scotland as a whole, 908 new cases were recorded, which appears to maintain the downward trend seen since new year.

Those new cases represented 4.9% of the new tests carried out, once again bringing the country’s positivity rate below the 5% threshold used to determine if the spread is under control.

There were 45 new deaths of people who had recently tested positive, while 110 patients were being treated in intensive care around the country.

The vaccine programme, meanwhile, has been progressing with 59,817 people being given their first dose and 443 receiving their second dose.

