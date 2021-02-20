Indoor visiting at care homes to resume next month

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Indoor visiting of care home residents will resume next month.

The Scottish Government confirmed plans were in place to allow relatives and friends to visit their loved ones in homes once a week from early March.

Each resident will be allowed two designated visitors.

The uptake of the Covid vaccine in care homes has led to this decision being made, with more than 99.9% of older residents and 92% of staff now vaccinated with the first dose.

Outbreaks of coronavirus in care homes are also falling, with NRS data showing that deaths have fallen by 62% in the last three weeks.

Guidelines

Guidelines to aid the return on visiting will be published on Wednesday.

Visitors will need to wear face coverings and any PPE requested by the care home and are strongly encouraged to take a Covid test on-site.

Initially, children under the age of 16 should only be classed as a designated visitor for indoor contact under exceptional circumstances, however outdoor visits for children under 16 are still encouraged.

Visiting may still be restricted if there is an outbreak at a home.

However, care homes will be expected to facilitate regular weekly contact as long as certain safety conditions are met.

Afterward, the government will try to gradually increase the frequency and duration of contact.

‘We must remain vigilant’

Health secretary Jeane Freeman urged visitors to be as careful as possible when they enter a care home.

She said: “The decisions regarding restrictions on visiting for care home residents have been some of the most difficult we have faced and I have the greatest sympathy for those who have been unable to see relatives and loved ones in person for so long.

“Care home staff have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to support continued contact between residents and their loved ones but these restrictions have been hugely challenging for them, as well as for care home staff and colleagues.

“We deeply regret the deaths and other harm caused by coronavirus in our care homes, but we also recognise the harm caused to the wellbeing of residents and families as a result of an inability to see those they love.

“We must remain vigilant about the risks but with multiple layers of protection now in place, the balance is in favour of allowing visits. Everyone, including visitors, has a responsibility to ensure that visits take place as safely as possible by continuing to follow safety advice.

“The additional protection in place includes infection prevention and control measures (IPC); personal protective equipment (PPE) in care homes and testing of staff and visiting professionals to care homes, which have developed processes and protocols for safer indoor visiting to take place.

Reaction

Cathie Russell of Care Home Relatives Scotland said: “We look forward to working with care home providers, public health and oversight teams to ensure that the new guidance allows residents to enjoy meaningful contact with their closest relatives and friends once more.

“It has been a very difficult year. The deepest ties of love are important and we can never thrive without them.”

Donald MacAskill, chief executive of Scottish Care, said: “The Covid pandemic has presented frontline care home staff and managers with many challenges but undoubtedly the hardest has been keeping residents apart from family and friends.

“We have now reached a very different place and with a range of COVID-19 protections in place, including vaccination and testing, combined with the use of PPE and IPC, we are at a stage where we can re-introduce safer indoor visiting to Scotland’s care homes.

“This day has been long-awaited and we understand that it will be an emotional time for many.

“Scottish Care is committed to supporting staff and managers, residents and family, to make sure that these guidelines succeed in their aim of reconnecting individuals.”

Commenting, Scottish Conservative shadow health secretary Donald Cameron said: “This will be greeted with an overwhelming sense of relief by families who have loved ones in care homes. Many won’t have seen or had physical contact with their relatives for almost a year, and will be counting down the days until they can hug them again.

“While protecting our most vulnerable has always been the priority, this represents a hugely positive step forward for our care home residents and provide them with long overdue family time.

“SNP Ministers must ensure that the guidance they publish on Wednesday is clear and practical so the return of visitors to care homes can operate as smoothly and safely as possible.”