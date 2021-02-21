Regional breakdown: 62 new Covid cases in the north and north-east

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

Five more deaths of people who contracted coronavirus have been recorded across Scotland.

Today’s update from the Scottish Government shows the country’s total number of Covid-19 cases since March has risen to 197,469 after a further 827 cases were confirmed since Saturday.

A total of 17,955 new tests that reported results have been recorded in the past day – 5.5% of these were positive.

Scotland’s death toll is now 6,950.

The data also shows there are 1,132 patients in hospital with a recently confirmed case of the virus. Of those, 99 are being treated in intensive care units.

Regional breakdown

NHS Grampian has recorded 36 cases of Covid-19 since Saturday, taking the region’s total to 13,292.

There are 32 patients in hospitals in the north-east and Moray – down one from the previous day – and five in intensive care.

The Highlands‘ total number of positive cases rose to 4,551 after a further 25 people were diagnosed with coronavirus.

A further three people have been admitted to hospitals in the north after testing positive for Covid-19, taking the total to 32.

There are six Covid patients in ICU.

One person tested positive in the Western Isles in the past day. There have now been 261 cases recorded by the local health board. There are six patients having been recently diagnosed with the virus in hospital.

Orkney and Shetland have not recorded any new cases in the past 24 hours. Their totals remain at 70 and 212 respectively.