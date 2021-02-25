One Covid death in Western Isles as 32 cases confirmed across north and north-east

Something went wrong - please try again later.

One Covid-linked death has been recorded in the Western Isles in the past 24 hours.

However the island recorded no new cases in the past day, according to the latest data from The Scottish Government.

The total number of positive cases since March remains at 268.

Shetland and Orkney also recorded no new cases since Wednesday. Their totals are 212 and 70 respectively.

1,673,844 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus The total confirmed as positive has risen by 769 to 200,406 Sadly 31 more patients who tested positive have died (7,084 in total) Latest update ➡ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQux

Health advice ➡ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu — Scottish Government (@scotgov) February 25, 2021

In the NHS Grampian area, 18 further people have tested positive for the virus, taking the region’s total to 13,403.

There are also 18 Covid patients in hospital – and less than five of them are in the intensive care unit.

Today’s update also shows NHS Highlands’ total rose by 14 in the past 24 hours. There have now been 4,615 positive cases in the north.

There are currently 26 people in Highland hospitals with a recently confirmed case of Covid-19 and seven of those are receiving intensive care treatment.

Covid in Scotland

Across Scotland, there have been 769 new cases of Covid-19 reported.

A total of 24,589 new tests reported results in the past 24 hours – 3.7% of these were positive.

Scotland has recorded a further 31 deaths of people who had tested positive. The country’s death toll is now 7,084.

There are 967 people in hospital having been recently diagnosed with the virus and 89 in intensive care.

The Scottish Government also gave an update on the vaccine rollout.

A total of 1,515,980 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 56,661 have received their second dose.