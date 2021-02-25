Scottish Labour vote: Monica Lennon tells us why she should be party’s new leader

Something went wrong - please try again later.

It’s the final day of voting in the Scottish Labour Party’s leadership contest on Friday, with Monica Lennon and Anas Sarwar both hoping to succeed Richard Leonard.

Central Scotland MSP Lennon says she wants people know she’s a “woman of action”.

“My politics is about getting results, about getting the job done,” she says.

Ms Lennon is perhaps best known politically for spearheading Scotland’s period poverty legislation and working across party lines to build support for the world-leading initiative.

“I’m delighted the legislation passed, but I had to know the topic inside out, I had to do the research, have the evidence. It is difficult when you are proposing something that has never been done anywhere in the world.”

The Labour Party has struggled to break through to voters in Scotland over the last several election cycles with just one MP in Westminster, and falling to third place in the last Holyrood elections, behind the SNP and Conservatives.

Monica Lennon says that voters are, generally, “quite receptive” to hear about Labour Party policies, but there is a “block” and not enough people are “taking the leap to vote Scottish Labour.”

Ms Lennon says she and her opponent, Anas Sarwar, have both run positive leadership election campaigns and if she takes over as the leader of the party then Mr Sarwar “will have a big part to play” in her team.

Ballots opened earlier in February, and Scottish Labour Party members and those affiliated through a union have until Friday to cast their vote, with the result announced on Saturday at lunchtime.