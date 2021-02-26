Regional Breakdown: Three new Covid deaths in the north-east among 27 recorded across Scotland

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A further three people across the north-east have died in the past 24 hours after testing positive for Covid.

Two of those were in Aberdeenshire and one was in Aberdeen.

No deaths were recorded across Moray, Highland or the islands.

A further 19 people across Grampian tested positive for Covid.

Six new cases were recorded in Highland, while no new cases were registered in Shetland, Orkney or the Western Isles.

Their totals remain at 212, 70 and 268 respectively.

There have been 13,422 positive cases overall in Grampian, and 4,621 in Highland.

1,673,844 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus The total confirmed as positive has risen by 769 to 200,406 Sadly 31 more patients who tested positive have died (7,084 in total) Latest update ➡ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQux

Health advice ➡ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu — Scottish Government (@scotgov) February 25, 2021

Across NHS Grampian, there are 18 Covid patients in hospital- and less than five of them are in the ICU.

There are currently 21 people in Highland hospitals with a recently confirmed case of Covid-19 and six of those are receiving intensive care treatment.

Covid in Scotland

Across Scotland, there have been 581 new cases of Covid-19 reported.

A total of 20,410 new tests reported results in the past 24 hours – 3.3% of these were positive.

Scotland has recorded a further 27 deaths of people who had tested positive. The country’s death toll is now 7,111.

There are 924 people in the hospital having been recently diagnosed with the virus and 80 in intensive care.

The Scottish Government also gave an update on the vaccine rollout.

A total of 1,542,929 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 65,340 have received their second dose.