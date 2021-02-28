Sunday, February 28th 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / Scottish politics

Regional Breakdown: 32 new coronavirus cases across the north and north-east in the past 24 hours

by Stuart Findlay
February 28, 2021, 3:07 pm Updated: February 28, 2021, 3:14 pm
© PAPost Thumbnail

Scotland has recorded two new deaths and a further 572 Covid cases in the past 24 hours, the latest statistics have shown.

There are 22 new cases in Grampian, 10 in the Highlands and none across Shetland, Orkney or the Western Isles.

The total number of cases since the pandemic began has risen to 13,463 in Grampian and 4,641 in the Highlands.

The totals remain on 212, 70 and 269 in Shetland, Orkney and the Western Isles respectively.

Covid in Scotland

A total of 17,663 new tests reported results in the past 24 hours – 3.8% of these were positive.

The two new recorded deaths are in the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde and NHS Lanarkshire areas.

The country’s death toll is now 7,131.

There are 837 people in the hospital having been recently diagnosed with the virus and 78 in intensive care.

The Scottish Government also gave an update on the vaccine rollout.

A total of 1,593,695 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 76,512 have received their second dose.

Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal