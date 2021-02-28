Regional Breakdown: 32 new coronavirus cases across the north and north-east in the past 24 hours

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

Scotland has recorded two new deaths and a further 572 Covid cases in the past 24 hours, the latest statistics have shown.

There are 22 new cases in Grampian, 10 in the Highlands and none across Shetland, Orkney or the Western Isles.

The total number of cases since the pandemic began has risen to 13,463 in Grampian and 4,641 in the Highlands.

The totals remain on 212, 70 and 269 in Shetland, Orkney and the Western Isles respectively.

1,686,065 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus The total confirmed as positive has risen by 572 to 202,084 Sadly 2 more patients who tested positive have died (7,131 in total) Latest update ➡ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQux

Health advice ➡ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/uLyRszf6J7 — Scottish Government (@scotgov) February 28, 2021

Covid in Scotland

A total of 17,663 new tests reported results in the past 24 hours – 3.8% of these were positive.

The two new recorded deaths are in the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde and NHS Lanarkshire areas.

The country’s death toll is now 7,131.

There are 837 people in the hospital having been recently diagnosed with the virus and 78 in intensive care.

The Scottish Government also gave an update on the vaccine rollout.

A total of 1,593,695 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 76,512 have received their second dose.