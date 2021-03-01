Regional figures: 29 new cases of Covid recorded for north and north-east

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

A further 29 cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the north of Scotland in the last 24 hours.

NHS Highland has recorded 14 new cases, with NHS Grampian – which is currently dealing with three cases of a new Brazilian variant – noting one less at 13.

Another two have also been recorded in the Western Isles.

Across Scotland, there were 386 new cases – the third-lowest daily national count since the end of September, which takes the country’s total to 202,470.

No new deaths have been recorded anywhere in Scotland, although this may be due to registry offices being closed at the weekends.

At the daily briefing today, Health Secretary Jeane Freeman confirmed that the Brazilian variant of Covid was flown into Aberdeen a month ago.

Every passenger on the BA1312 flight from London Heathrow to Aberdeen on January 29 will now be contacted.

The three infected people isolated together on arrival.

Three cases of the Brazilian variant have also been identified in three individuals in England.

Vaccinations

The Scottish Government has now also started publishing details about vaccinations, including a breakdown of local populations who have received the jab.

In Grampian, 154,453 people – that’s 31.8% of the population – have received their first vaccine.

In the Highlands, 106,345 people – 39.4% of the population – have had theirs.

The islands meanwhile are about halfway through the vaccination programme, with 11,316 people in the Western Isles (50.4%), 8,656 people in Shetland (46.2%) and 7,813 people in Orkney (41.8%) now having received their first dose.

Across Scotland, a total of 1,6,11,578 people have received their first jab, with 78,865 of those now fully vaccinated after getting their second.