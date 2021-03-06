Sunday, March 7th 2021 Show Links
REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: 555 new cases of Covid recorded in Scotland – 43 from the north and north-east

by Gregor Aiken
March 6, 2021, 2:56 pm
© PANew Covid cases have bee detected in the region.
New Covid cases have bee detected in the region.

A further 43 cases of coronavirus and 12 deaths have been recorded across the region in the past 24 hours.

The latest information released by the Scottish Government show that 1,709,316 people have tested positive for the virus resulting in a total of 7,421 deaths.

Regional Breakdown

Of the new cases across the north and north-east, 26 have been recorded in Grampian, bringing totals to 13,560 since the beginning of the pandemic.

In Highlands, cases have risen by nine since yesterday. Total’s for the region now stand at 4,726.

In the Western Isles, the total recorded number of people who have contracted the disease sits as 285 after an increase of eight new cases.

No new cases have been recorded in Orkney or Shetland, with their totals remaining at 70 and 213 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

Coronavirus in Scotland

The number of cases across Scotland has also risen in the past day, with 555 new cases recorded.

Scotland’s total positive case rate now stands at 205,108 with the new cases representing 3% of those tested.

Overall, 1,709,316 people have been tested for the virus.

The number of people who have died in Scotland after contracting the virus now stands at 7,421, as 12 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours.

A total of 639 people are currently in Scottish hospitals receiving treatment for Covid-19, with 63 of those in intensive care.

Vaccinations

A total of 1,743,869 Scots had received their first coronavirus vaccine, an increase of 26,197 from the previous day.

Covid vaccine in Scotland: Track the rollout progress with these charts

Meanwhile, a total of 114,081 people have had their second jab, an increase of 5884.

