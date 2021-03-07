REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: 390 new cases of Covid recorded in Scotland – 44 from the north and north-east

A further 44 cases of coronavirus have been recorded across the region in the past 24 hours.
The latest information released by the Scottish Government show that 390 new cases of the virus have been detected, bringing the total number of people testing positive for Covid-19 to 205,498.
Across Scotland, 1,712,742 people have been tested.
Regional Breakdown
Of the new cases across the north and north-east, 29 were recorded in Grampian, bringing totals to 13,615 since the beginning of the pandemic.
In Highlands, cases have risen by 12 since yesterday. Totals for the region now stand at 4,738.
In the Western Isles, the total recorded number of people who have contracted the disease sits as 288 after an increase of three new cases overnight.
No new cases have been recorded in Orkney or Shetland, with their totals remaining at 70 and 213 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
Coronavirus in Scotland
Scotland’s total positive case rate now stands at 205,498 with the new cases representing 3.2% of those tested.
The number of people who have died in Scotland after contracting the virus now remains at 7,421, with no new deaths recorded in the past 24 hours.
A total of 628 people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed Covid-19, of these, 61 were in intensive care.
In addition, 29 patients were in intensive care longer than 28 days.
Vaccinations
As of 7:30am this morning, a total of 1,759,750 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 115,930 have received their second dose.
