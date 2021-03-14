Regional breakdown: 32 new Covid cases across north and north-east in past 24 hours

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

A further 32 people across the north and north-east have tested positive for coronavirus.

The latest update from the Scottish Government shows NHS Grampian recorded 23 new cases of the virus since Saturday.

There were eight in Aberdeen, 12 in Aberdeenshire and three in Moray.

The health board is currently treating 15 patients with the virus in hospital – and less than five of them are in intensive care.

NHS Grampian has recorded 13,828 confirmed cases since March 2020.

In the Highlands, nine people tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

There are 11 Covid patients in north hospitals and less than five in ICU.

None of the islands recorded new cases in the past day. There have been 70 cases on Orkney, 213 on Shetland and 290 in the Western Isles since the pandemic began.

Coronavirus in Scotland

Today’s update shows there have been 484 new cases of the virus reported across Scotland since Saturday.

A total of 16,261 new tests for Covid-19 reported results – 3.3% of these were positive.

Scotland’s total of positive cases since March 2020 is now 209,552.

Two deaths of people who had tested positive for coronavirus were also recorded in the same period.

Scotland’s death toll is now 7,510.

Today’s data also shows there are 461 patients with Covid in hospital and 40 of those are in intensive care.

Covid vaccine roll-out in Scotland

The latest Covid vaccine update shows 1,888,697 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 160,038 have received their second dose.