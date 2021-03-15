Exclusive: How cyber criminals used Covid to target our anxieties

Online scammers leveraged government coronavirus announcements, sometimes within just a matter of hours, to exploit unprecedented cyber security weaknesses during the pandemic, new research shows.
A study by experts at Abertay, Strathclyde, Kent, Oxford and Warwick universities found home working created “a level of cyber security concerns and challenges never faced before”, and reveals how the situation was seized upon by cyber criminals.
The study, seen in full by us, highlights a pattern between new cyber campaigns and key events, such as announcements of spending or health policies, illustrating how scammers manipulated briefings to exploit the anxieties of the public.
