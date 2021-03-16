Wednesday, March 17th 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / Scottish politics

Fergus Ewing pleaded for Highland road scheme green light before election

Fergus Ewing privately pleaded with a Cabinet colleague for a multimillion-pound Highland road scheme to be given the go-ahead before the election.
by Calum Ross
March 16, 2021, 5:34 pm
Photo of Calum Ross
© FRASER BREMNERFergus Ewing election
Rural economy secretary Fergus Ewing.

Fergus Ewing privately pleaded with a Cabinet colleague for a multimillion-pound Highland road scheme to be given the go-ahead before the election.

Correspondence released under freedom of information laws shows how Mr Ewing lobbied Transport Secretary Michael Matheson for approval of the Nairn bypass in his constituency.

He wrote to him on February 1 to warn of “widespread concern” about delays to the congestion-busting initiative – and asked if the pair could meet “to see if any further progress can be made this side of purdah”.

Continue Reading
Start your 1 month free trial today to access premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!
Subscribe
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal