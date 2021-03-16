Fergus Ewing pleaded for Highland road scheme green light before election

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

Fergus Ewing privately pleaded with a Cabinet colleague for a multimillion-pound Highland road scheme to be given the go-ahead before the election.

Correspondence released under freedom of information laws shows how Mr Ewing lobbied Transport Secretary Michael Matheson for approval of the Nairn bypass in his constituency.

He wrote to him on February 1 to warn of “widespread concern” about delays to the congestion-busting initiative – and asked if the pair could meet “to see if any further progress can be made this side of purdah”.