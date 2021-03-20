Sunday, March 21st 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / Scottish politics

Alastair Campbell diaries: Dons legend Alex Ferguson and referendum ‘abuse’

by Andy Philip
March 20, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: March 20, 2021, 9:32 am
© David Bradley / DCT MediaPost Thumbnail

Footballing legend Alex Ferguson turned down repeated calls to become a public face of the pro-UK campaign because he was worried about being a target for abuse, according to veteran political strategist Alastair Campbell.

The claim is revealed in extracts from Mr Campbell’s personal diaries between 2010 and 2015 – also covering the crucial days before and after Scotland’s independence referendum.

Continue Reading
Start your 1 month free trial today to access premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!
Subscribe
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal