Alastair Campbell diaries: SFA link, Gordon Strachan and ‘that Cheshire Housewives thing’

by Sean Hamilton
March 22, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: March 22, 2021, 9:19 am
Alistair Campbell says he was headhunted by the Scottish Football Association for a board role at Hampden.

The veteran political strategist revealed the SFA’s approach in extracts from his personal diaries between 2010 and 2015.

Mr Campbell’s writings reveal his under-the-radar campaigning role in Scotland’s 2014 independence referendum – including an attempt to bring football legend Sir Alex Ferguson on board as a public face of the pro-UK movement.

