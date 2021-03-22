Andy Wightman seeks to unite Highlands and Islands MSPs in new ‘caucus’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Andy Wightman wants to create a new “caucus” of Highlands and Islands MSPs to fight for the region’s interests at Holyrood.

He believes the area’s 15 representatives should meet on a cross-party basis and have a formal constitution in order to “work together strategically”.

Mr Wightman is standing as an independent candidate in the Highlands and Islands regional list at the upcoming election, having served as a Lothian MSP since 2016.

The acclaimed author and land reform campaigner wants to represent the region because he is moving to Lochaber, in part to be closer to his mother on Skye.

In an exclusive interview, he outlined his plans to bring forward a “Land for the People Bill”, that could aim to devolve powers over the foreshore of the Crown Estate, and introduce new controls on the spread of holiday homes in rural areas.

‘We could work together strategically’

A caucus is usually associated with American politics, whereby a subgroup or faction meet and organise in order to pursue a specific interest.

Mr Wightman said: “In terms of the Highlands and islands, you know, we’ve had enhanced recognition for rural Scotland under devolution, and we have more representation for rural Scotland than we had under the original, pre-devolution era.

“I think we’re not good enough, though, at being together, so I’d be looking to establish a Highlands and Islands caucus of MSPs, with a constitution and agreed meeting and all the rest of it.

“So that we could work together strategically on a range of issues we would choose. It’s something I will be proposing.”

He said local MSPs in the Highlands and Islands had showed they were “good at coming together now and again” on specific campaigns.

“Although it may not look like it often, they are actually quite good at working together on these kind of issues,” he said.

“But it’s on an ad hoc basis, when you’ve got an acute problem. Folk should be working together on a caucus basis, on a regional basis, to do strategic work.

“I think if that were the case, if you could begin to do that, you would get more effective results.”

‘An independent voice for Highlands and islands’

Mr Wightman quit the Scottish Greens in December amid a row over its “censorious” stance on the issue of transgender rights.

He said: “I’m an independent voice for the Highlands and islands. That’s basically my pitch – if you like someone who is independent, I’m your man.”

The author of Who Owns Scotland and The Poor Had No Lawyers vowed to work to introduce a “Land for the People Bill” if elected.

“I want to propose that we bring the foreshore of the Crown Estate back into democratic ownership, so transfer it to local authorities, local communities,” he said of the Bill.

“I’m convinced that is possible within the realms of devolution. We can nationalise the seabed and the foreshore if we wish, and make more appropriate arrangements for its ownership and management.

“I want powers to acquire land for housing, at existing use value, not the inflated value with planning permission. That’s a massive issue.

“I want planning changes, so you need planning consent to convert a residential property to a holiday home.

“That would enable people in Applecross and Wester Ross and places to basically govern how many domestic properties, if any, should be holiday homes.”

He added: “I’ve got a whole list of stuff, but what I’m really looking for is half a dozen, relatively modest, significant changes, that would be easy to do.

“They would have to have the potential for political support.”

Decentralisation and local decision-making will be a theme of Mr Wightman’s campaign, he said.

“The idea that Highland Council is a local council, when Ballachulish and John O’Groats are in your same local council, it’s just utter nonsense,” he said.

“Generally speaking, I’m going to make a big pitch in this campaign that whether it is on health, or transport, or the environment, decisions taken in Edinburgh, or indeed Inverness, should be taken much, much more locally.”