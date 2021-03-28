Coronavirus: One case recorded in the Highlands in past 24 hours

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A further 422 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded across Scotland in the past 24 hours – with 17 confirmed in the north and north-east.

The latest Scottish Government update shows there have now been 217,127 positive cases since the pandemic began.

A total of 17,627 new tests for the virus reported results since Saturday – 2.6% of these were positive.

There have been no new deaths linked to Covid-19 reported. Scotland’s death toll remains at 7,584.

The data also shows there are 264 people with coronavirus in hospital across the country – 22 are receiving intensive care.

Regional breakdown

NHS Grampian has confirmed 15 new cases in the past 24 hours. There were 6 in both Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire and three in Moray.

The update also showed there are nine Covid patients in hospitals in the north-east and Moray – down from 11 on Saturday.

In the Highlands, one person tested positive for the virus in the same time period and there are eight patients with Covid in hospitals across the north.

There was also a further case on Shetland but none on Orkney or the Western Isles.

Covid vaccine in Scotland

The Scottish Government also provided an update on the vaccine rollout. A total of 2,385,709 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 312,320 have received their second dose.