SNP national officer coached activists to claim Covid support grants ‘for the indy cause’ then asked for donations

An SNP national officer coached independence activists to apply for lucrative coronavirus business grants "for the indy cause" then encouraged them to donate some of the cash to his own campaign group.
by Derek Healey
April 2, 2021, 2:36 pm Updated: April 2, 2021, 5:12 pm
Dr Tim Rideout, who now sits on the SNP’s national policy development committee, asked for a “wee donation” to the Scottish Currency Group if activists were able to successfully claim £10,000 from the government scheme.

