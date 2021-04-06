Press and Journal Politics Morning Briefing: Everything you need to know for April 6

Welcome to The Press and Journal’s politics morning briefing, it’s everything you need to know about politics in our region, and across the country, before you start your day.
New this morning:
- Lib Dems propose sweeping changes to Holyrood system to rebuild public trust.
- Sturgeon outlines changes SNP will make to Scotland’s social security system.
- Sarwar to outline ‘New Scottish Skills Benefit’ in Labour jobs plan.
- Greens say ‘ambitious’ rail plans could create almost 17,000 jobs for Scotland.
- PM vows to stick with lockdown easing plan despite fresh Covid wave warnings.
Coming up today:
- Today on Election Hub Live we will speak to Shetland Lib Dem candidate Beatrice Wishart, formerly the newest MSP at Holyrood, and looking at the issue of voting rights for young people. Meet the team working on Scottish Election 2021 and our new Election Hub.
- Nicola Sturgeon is promising additional cash help for unpaid carers if the SNP is re-elected to power at Holyrood next month.
- Scottish Liberal Democrat Leader Willie Rennie will visit a farm in Blainslie, in the Scottsh Borders, with South of Scotland candidate, Catriona Bhatia, to set out the party’s rural policies.
- Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie will set out his party’s proposals to transform the country’s rail network and how Scotland can “build modern, zero-carbon network that is affordable and accessible to all and that makes rail the natural choice for commuters, business and leisure travellers”
- Campaigners will hold a demonstration for women’s rights in the Scottish Parliament elections, including setting up pairs of shoes to demonstrate they they are “walking away from Parliament”. Some will have messages inside as part of the “If you don’t respect our sex, don’t expect our X” event.
- Alex Salmond will launch Alba’s Holyrood election campaign in Aberdeenshire.
- The Scottish Government is expected to confirm that all secondary pupils can return to classes full time after the Easter holiday.
In case you missed it
- Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross insists election campaign ‘100% Scottish’ and that ‘Westminster can look, but has no role to play’ in policy decisions.
- Greens leader Patrick Harvie compares Alex Salmond to Nigel Farage as he takes swipe at Alba Party.
- Alba Party: Expert tips Alex Salmond’s new party for election breakthrough.
- Here’s how 2,000 Scots responded when asked for their most important election issues.
- Former Provost of Aberdeenshire leaves SNP to back Alba.
- Chris Deerin: Scottish voters have their say on May 6, but will Nicola Sturgeon like what she hears?
- ‘I don’t know the answer to that yet’: Jeane Freeman cautious over international travel in Scotland.
- In pictures: The week in Scottish politics.
