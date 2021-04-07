Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh: Alba Party candidate facing legal hearing

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Alba Party candidate Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh is due to appear at a legal hearing just days after the Holyrood election next month.

The former SNP MP is on the schedule for a “virtual preliminary hearing” for a Law Society tribunal at the Scottish Solicitors’ Discipline Tribunal (SSDT) on May 11.

Ms Ahmed-Sheikh, who served as the MP for Ochil and South Perthshire between 2015 and 2017, is the top candidate in Central Scotland for Alex Salmond’s Alba Party.

She previously launched proceedings at the Court of Session after the SSDT ordered her to pay expenses in a professional misconduct case.