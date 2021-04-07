Election Hub Live recap: Rural housing crisis, Russian disinformation, and doing business in the pandemic

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Today on Election Hub Live we spoke to finance secretary Kate Forbes about affordable housing in the Highlands, and looked at the challenges facing small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

There were no shortage of headlines out on the campaign trail today, with Alex Salmond refusing to acknowledge Russia’s involvement in the Salisbury poisonings, and saying evidence of Russian interference in the US election was “very slight”.

On the back of these comments we heard from Charly Salonius-Pasternak from the Finnish Institute of International Affairs about Russian misinformation.

Former MP George Galloway also officially launched his All for Unity party today, which he says aims to put an end to the SNP’s Scottish ‘neverendum’.

He also says he will take legal action for not being included in next week’s televised leaders’ debate on STV.

Kate Forbes, finance secretary and SNP candidate for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch, was live on our newscast today and pledged to review disincentives to help tackle the unsustainable impact of second homes and holiday lets on rural communities in Scotland.

And reporter Rachel Amery visited Perth Farmers’ Market to hear how small traders have been doing business during the coronavirus pandemic.

Julia Bryce, head of food and drink at DC Thomson, then joined Election Hub Live to share what she and the team have been learning from small traders who rely on farmers’ markets.

In the run-up to the election we are hearing from candidates across Scotland, and today we heard from Guy Ingerson who is standing in Aberdeen Central and the North East for the Scottish Greens.

Coming up on Thursday

Join us on Election Hub Live at 2pm tomorrow afternoon on our social media channels, where we will be speaking to Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross, and former MP and professor of international relations Stephen Gethins, as well as bringing you all the latest headlines.