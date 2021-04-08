Scottish Election 2021: Here’s what happened in the Holyrood campaign on April 8

After relentless focus on the constitution, practical issues were pushed to the front of the campaign.
Politicians were keen to discuss rural housing, North Sea oil and gas, and the damage done to our high streets and small business.
We also brought you interviews with Tory leader Douglas Ross and analysis on foreign policy in the daily Election Hub Live.
Elsewhere, it was about what might not happen. Boris Johnson was widely expected to come for a campaign visit. Now it’s not so certain. Was it a result of the pandemic or the polls?
Here’s what caught our eye on the campaign trail.
Good day
Patrick Harvie. He will be happy with polls yesterday showing the Scottish Green Party in good shape to add MSPs on May 6.
Bad day
Dogs. First, they’re vilified for nipping candidates’ hands, then SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon says she’s scared of them.
Quote of the day
“I am not sure he is going to come up.”
– Conservative leader Douglas Ross might not get a campaign visit from Boris Johnson in the election, despite earlier expectation.
Tweet of the day
The Tories made their feelings clear after a pro-SNP image did the rounds on social media. They got almost as big a response from people saying it should be spelled “boak”.
Eat.
Sleep.
Boke.
Repeat. pic.twitter.com/caWtjMjH0B
— Scottish Conservatives (@ScotTories) April 7, 2021
Number of the day
2026: That’s the year Nicola Sturgeon thinks Scotland will have its first election as an independent state.
What’s happening tomorrow?
- Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross campaigns on environmental issues in Edinburgh.
- Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar details his party’s plans to boost the high street.
- Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie and Highlands and Islands candidate Ariane Burgess set out the party’s plans to empower local councils.
- SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon will be at a windfarm to discuss climate change policies.
- Lib Dem leader Willie Rennie will focus on the future of the constitution.
