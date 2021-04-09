Prince Philip death: Your politicians pay tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

Politicians from across the North East have come together in tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh.

Remembering the Consort’s contributions to UK society, with his championing of the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme, loyalty to his wife the Queen and service to his country, elected representatives praised him over the course of Friday afternoon.

Flags were lowered to half mast in council chambers across the North East, with the Scottish Parliament also doing so as a mark of respect.

The House of Commons will be recalled next week to allow MPs to pay their respects.

Politicians reflected on the duke’s life, connections with Scotland and the “colourfulness” of his character.

Residents are being asked not to lay floral tributes or gather in crowds, over fears it could lead to a rise in coronavirus spread.

Council civic leaders

Provost of Aberdeenshire, councillor Bill Howatson, said: “Prince Philip was a regular visitor to Aberdeenshire and found many moments of peace in our landscapes and scenery.

“The area has such strong connections to the Royal family I know that his passing will be mourned locally, nationally and internationally.

“I would like to pass my sincere condolences to the family of His Royal Highness, on behalf of the people of Aberdeenshire.”

Convener of Moray Council, councillor Shona Morrison, said: “It was with immense sadness that Moray Council learnt of the death of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh.

“The Duke was a regular visitor to Moray, having been among the first pupils to attend Gordonstoun and maintained a lifelong association with the area.”

The Convener of Shetland Islands Council, Malcolm Bell, Convener, said: “Prince Philip gave a lifetime of public service to the nation and the Commonwealth.

“For over seventy years, he was a constant support to Her Majesty the Queen, at her side through many royal engagements.

“After his distinguished wartime naval service, he nonetheless made his own significant contribution to British life, through his patronage for hundreds of organisations.

“We mourn his loss and send our condolences to Her Majesty and the Royal Family.”

Convener of Orkney Islands Council, Councillor Harvey Johnston, said: “The Council and the Orkney community join the nation in mourning for His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to all members of The Royal Family and honour his long service and duty to our country and Queen.

“Prince Phillip toured Orkney with the Queen in 1960, visiting Stromness, Skara Brae and Kirkwall before travelling aboard the Royal Yacht to Stronsay and Westray.

“It is very evident from photographs from that time just how much the Royal couple enjoyed their visit. A memorable occasion for all involved.”

The Lord Provost of Aberdeen Barney Crockett, in his role as Her Majesty The Queen’s Lord-Lieutenant, said: “Prince Philip, as husband and consort to Her Majesty The Queen, enabled Her Majesty to be a constant source of stability in an unstable world and why she continues to be held in such high regard across the world.

“It is a time of great personal grief for Her Majesty The Queen and her family; they have lost a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.

“My thoughts are with all members of the Royal Family at this very sad time and I will be writing to Her Majesty The Queen to express the deepest sympathies of the entire city.”

Convenor of the Highland Council, Councillor Bill Lobban, said: “On behalf of The Highland Council and People of the Highlands we join the nation in mourning for His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to all members of The Royal Family and honour his long service and duty to our country and Queen.”

Western Isles convener councillor Norman Macdonald said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family at this time.

“Prince Philip had a successful naval career, during which he saw active service during the Second World War.

“He funded the Duke of Edinburgh Award, which many people in the Western Isles have benefitted from.

“He also accompanied the Queen in visiting the Western Isles in 1956, 1979 and 2002.”

Provost of Argyll and Bute, Councillor David Kinniburgh said: “The Duke of Edinburgh gave decades of service to Great Britain.

“He leaves a tremendous legacy through his Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme which has benefited the lives of so many young people.

“His loss will be felt by many. We send our sincere condolences to Her Majesty the Queen and his family at this sad time.”

Scottish politicians and leaders

Scottish Parliament Presiding Officer Ken Macintosh said: “On behalf of the Scottish Parliament I would like to extend our sincere condolences to Her Majesty the Queen and to the Royal Family following the death of His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh.

“The Duke of Edinburgh accompanied Her Majesty the Queen on each of her visits to the Scottish Parliament since 1999.

“Their unwavering support for this institution and the Duke’s unwavering support to Her Majesty were clear for all to see and his loss will be deeply felt.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “On behalf of the people of Scotland, I would like to express my deepest sympathy to Her Majesty The Queen and the rest of the Royal Family.

“Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time and their grief is shared by people across the country.

“The Duke of Edinburgh had deep and longstanding ties to Scotland, attending school here at Gordonstoun and regularly holidaying at Balmoral Castle.

“From his patronage of The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Scheme, to his close association with the University of Edinburgh as Chancellor for over fifty years and his commitments to countless charities and organisations, Prince Philip’s long contribution to public life in Scotland will leave a profound mark on its people.

“Online Books of Condolence will open in the coming days to allow people to pay their respects.

“In line with current restrictions, the Royal Household has requested that members of the public do not leave floral tributes or gather at the Palace of Holyroodhouse or Balmoral Castle at this time. The Palace has suggested that people could donate to charity instead, if they wish to do so.”

Secretary of State for Scotland, Alister Jack, said: “It is with great sadness that we mark the passing of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.

“Since her accession in 1952, the Duke has given the Queen his unstinting support and dedication. Their marriage was a true, and enduring partnership.

“Prince Philip’s life was one of tireless public service. That was never more evident than during his countless visits to Scotland, where the Duke’s warmth and humour endeared him to Scots from all walks of life.

“His Royal Highness had a long and fond relationship with Scotland and, through his fantastic Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme, has played a key role in building the confidence, ambition and aspiration of thousands of young Scots.

“As we reflect on the Duke’s life, we give thanks for his remarkable lifetime of dignity and devoted service, and extend our deepest condolences to the Royal Family.

“He was an amazing man, a great character. I fear we will never see his like again.”

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie said: “Prince Philip was a true servant to our country, both as the Queen’s consort and advisor, decorated serviceman in the Second World War and in his own right supporting countless charities, causes and organisations across the UK and Commonwealth.

“His loss will be felt keenly across the Royal Deeside he cherished, in all parts of Britain, and the world.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said: “This marks the end of an outstanding life of 99 years and decades of outstanding public service too.

“Often colourful, sometimes controversial but always dedicated to his wife the Queen and to his country.

“The Duke of Edinburgh scheme in particular will be a specific legacy that will endure for years.

“It enriched the lives of young people which has a worth before any monetary value.

“My two sons benefited from it and it helped to make them what they are today.

“Prince Philip’s passing marks the end of a great life, well lived.”

Anas Sarwar, Scottish Labour leader, said: “Scotland is today mourning the loss of a dedicated public servant who contributed so much to our country.

“My thoughts are with Her Majesty the Queen following the death of her beloved husband and the entire Royal Family, and on behalf of the Scottish Labour Party I offer our sincerest sympathies.

“Prince Philip had a deep love for Scotland and we will now come together as a country to remember his life and mark his distinguished career.”

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said: “In the middle of a political campaign, this is a reminder of what’s most important in life.

“We have lost a tremendous public servant who for decades served his Queen and country. My heartfelt condolences are with Her Majesty and all of the Royal Family.

“This is not the time for political campaigning. It is a time for national mourning.

“Out of respect for Prince Philip, Her Majesty The Queen and all of the Royal Family, we have suspended our campaign until Monday.”