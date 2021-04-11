Coronavirus: 250 new cases confirmed across Scotland with 25 in the north and north-east

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A further 250 people have tested positive for coronavirus across Scotland.

The latest data from the Scottish Government shows there have now been 221,962 confirmed cases of the virus since March 2020.

1,869,387 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus The total confirmed as positive has risen by 250 to 221,962 The number of deaths of patients who tested positive remains at 7,630 Latest update ➡️ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQux

Health advice ➡️ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/d4MnuxR5z7 — Scottish Government (@scotgov) April 11, 2021

No Covid-linked deaths have been registered in the past 24 hours. Scotland’s death toll remains at 7,626.

The figures also show 15,916 new tests for Covid-19 carried out in the same time period reported results – 1.8% of these were positive.

Regional breakdown

NHS Grampian has recorded 14 new cases of the virus in the past 24 hours.

Six of the cases involved residents from Aberdeen, two in Aberdeenshire and another six in Moray.

Ten people tested positive across NHS Highland’s health board area in the past day – nine cases were recorded in the Highlands and one in Argyll and Bute.

NHS Shetland also confirmed one new case.

The Scottish Government also released the latest figures for the Covid vaccine rollout. A total of 2,657,578 people have received the first dose of the vaccination and 568,875 have received their second dose.

