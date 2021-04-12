Nicola Sturgeon says Boris Johnson will not stand in way of independence referendum if SNP wins a majority

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

Nicola Sturgeon has claimed Boris Johnson will not oppose a second independence referendum if the SNP wins a majority at the Holyrood elections.

The prime minister has previously rejected calls by the first minister to give consent for a second vote.

However, Ms Sturgeon revealed that she believes that discussions with UK Government have moved on.

In an interview with the Guardian, she said: “If people in Scotland vote for a party saying, ‘when the time is right, there should be an independence referendum’, you cannot stand in the way of that, and I don’t think that is what will happen.”

She also revealed that she feels discussion within the UK Government had “moved away from ‘we can stop a referendum’ to ‘when would it happen, and on what basis would it happen?’”

Ms Sturgeon added: “People will always challenge that because of what the supposed position of the UK Government is.”

She said she is “pretty confident” the SNP’s plan B of a referendum bill at Scottish Parliament will not be needed.

New referendum within the next few years

The SNP is aiming to hold a new independence referendum in the first half of the parliament, which is up to 2023.

However, this could be delayed due to Covid.

Ms Sturgeon told the Guardian: “If you’re somebody that voted no in 2014 and … because of Brexit or other things, are now open-minded to independence – and I know an awful lot of these people – and you hear somebody say they think they can bulldoze their way to independence in spite of public opinion, I would think, ‘maybe I don’t want to engage in this anymore.”

Mr Johnson is said to be adamant in private that he will not be the prime minister who permits a referendum and the Conservatives will be hammering home the message that holding such a poll during a pandemic would be deeply irresponsible.